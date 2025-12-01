Hello Kitty and Friends World offers kid-friendly fun with the iconic Sanrio mascot

Hihi

Hello Kitty and Friends World is out now on iOS and Android

It offers a simple, laid-back experience suitable for younger players

Interact with Sanrio characters, complete minigames and collect plushies

It seems that recently Sanrio have caught onto the dramatic potential of mobile. Or at least that's how it seems with the glut of recent launches, such as Hello Kitty Friends Match and now, the new Hello Kitty and Friends World! Letting younger fans of Hello Kitty explore the lives of their favourite Sanrio characters.

Developed by Tap Tales, Hello Kitty and Friends World is undoubtedly aimed at a younger audience. But if you have kids who are fans of the Sanrio mascot, then they'd do far worse than to have a go at the new iOS and Android release.

It's all fairly straightforward, allowing players to explore a city populated by five themed houses that can be decorated and inhabited by nine Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty herself. Hello Kitty and Friends World is much more about interactivity as a sort of 'digital toybox' than any real competition or completionism.

Hello, you

Not to say there's a lack of content here for your young 'uns to explore. Aside from the aforementioned houses to customise and characters to interact with, there's also 100 foods to create with the in-game recipe system and 25 plushies to uncover.

There are also 27 different minigames, with three customised to each character, ensuring there's plenty to do. At a time when online safety is such a concern, it can seem difficult to curate younger players' experiences. But it seems to me as if Hello Kitty and Friends World offers a fun and interesting experience that's safe for kids, too.

