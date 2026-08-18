Hell Clock pits you against a strict time limit in this fast-paced, dark historical ARPG

Hell Clock pits you against a strict time limit each run in this action-packed ARPG

Duke it out in a fight for justice based on the real historical destruction of Canudos

Choose to delve deeper for higher rewards, and whether to fight for justice or revenge

One of the harshest mistresses is time itself. After all, we only get so long on the clock before it's up. And while that's hard to appreciate on the macro level, in the dark historical world of Hell Clock, you'll be forced to reckon with each second spent on every run you make into the depths of vengeance and justice, as it's available to buy now on Android.

Interestingly enough, Hell Clock is based on the real history of Canudos, a religious settlement destroyed in the 19th century by the nascent First Brazilian Republic. You play as Pajeu, a warrior trying to save the soul of his mentor and grappling with whether to pursue a campaign of righteous destruction or more thoughtful justice. But make a decision quickly because every second counts.

Beat the clock

Hell Clock challenges you to compete against a strict time limit. Delve too far and too deep, and you'll face insurmountable challenges but even greater rewards. A three-act story campaign will take you through Pajeu's quest for vengeance in the bloody aftermath of the destruction of Canudos, as well as a post-endgame system.

Considering the fact that Brazilian history is not as well-known in the Northern Hemisphere, I've no doubt it'll be very interesting to plunge into this period. After seeing some of the Brazilian-inspired games at Gamescom LatAm earlier this year, I've no doubt there'll be plenty of excitement, and a little bit of education, to be had here.

However, it does represent a pretty compelling package, with a huge number of upgrades to discover and potential builds to craft. About the only issue is that rather hefty price tag, but if you're willing to pay it, then Hell Clock might just convince you to put some time in, pun intended.

And if you're looking for even more fast-paced, action-packed ARPGs, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for our picks?