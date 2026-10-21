Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions gets controller support 15 years after release

Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lion is getting controller support 15 years after launch!

The fan-favourite made its way to mobile and now offers full gamepad integration

It drops the familiar turn-based static battles in favour of larger-scale tactical Xcom-like warfare

It seems that it really is a week for throwbacks and returns, because Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions on iOS and Android is finally getting controller support, a whopping 15 years after release! The updated version of Final Fantasy Tactics, first released in 1997, then in 2007 as War of the Lions, this fan-favourite is now better than ever.

Final Fantasy Tactics is beloved by longtime Final Fantasy fans, and its pedigree hasn't dimmed in the meantime. Ditching the classic smaller party size and static battlefields, Final Fantasy Tactics has you follow the story of Ramza in the kingdom of Ivalice, and his adventures throughout the titular Lion War.

Take control

It's particularly poignant that Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions is receiving controller support now, because Square Enix has not been shy about axing their underperforming mobile live service games in the past. In contrast, Final Fantasy Tactics has continued to shine and been beloved by fans on mobile.

The last few times Square Enix has shuttered games, I've mentioned that I think fans of their franchises, such as Final Fantasy, don't really want mobile live service. I've theorised that, really, most just want to play the same games, but on their smartphone. And the fact that War of the Lions has continued to find success and even receive updates supports that.

But, me patting myself on the back aside, Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions now supports gamepads on both iOS and Android, making it worthwhile to jump in and give it a go for yourself if you're an FF superfan!

In the meantime, if you prefer grander-scale tactical and strategic combat, then we've got some other suggestions you may enjoy. Check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for some choice picks you can play right now!