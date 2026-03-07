Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game turns merge puzzles into a cosy medieval city builder soon on iOS and Android

Not to be confused with...

Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game blends merge puzzles with city building

Limited board space turns every placement into a strategic choice

Endless mode, leaderboards, and beta testing available ahead of launch

There’s a slight risk in naming your game Hearthside. Not because it’s a bad name - it’s actually quite cosy. But because someone like me will instinctively read it as Hearthstone and expect a completely different genre. To be clear, Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game is not about card battles or legendary minions. It’s a much quieter affair.

Instead, this is a merge-based city builder where you’re slowly assembling a medieval settlement on a limited board. Think less sprawling empire management and more careful puzzle placement. Every tile matters, and space disappears faster than you’d expect.

The core loop revolves around merging tiles – combine three or more matching pieces and they evolve into something bigger. A small structure becomes a house. A house eventually turns into a landmark. Bit by bit, your tiny village grows into something that actually resembles a functioning settlement.

The catch is the board itself. It’s intentionally small. Which means every placement decision matters, especially once your settlement starts filling up with buildings and resources competing for the same space. Do you play it safe and merge slowly, or try to trigger bigger chain reactions that clear space and accelerate growth?

It comes from the creators of Teeny Tiny Town, and you can feel some shared heritage there – compact boards, simple mechanics, and a focus on small decisions. Visually, Hearthside has a really cosy aesthetic. Soft medieval environments. Warm lighting. A homely experience.

There’s also an endless mode, leaderboards, and a few power-ups to keep things evolving over time. And if you’re curious, the city-builder is also running beta testing ahead of wider release.

So, no dragons. No legendary spell combos. Just a tiny medieval town slowly taking shape, one merge at a time.

