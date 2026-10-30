Hearth and Hamlet lets you build your kingdom at your own pace, so no pressure, really

It's all pretty chill from here

Incremental clicker with a more low-key vibe

Build your kingdom from scratch

Charming pixel-art visuals

Incremental clickers have never really, well, clicked with me, only because it's the rapid clicking that injured my arms in the first place (curse you, tennis elbows). But Hearth and Hamlet does seem to offer something a tad more mellow than any kind of frantic tapping, as it's supposed to be a more relaxing experience where you build your medieval kingdom from scratch.

This incremental citybuilder will have you gathering resources and constructing buildings across lovely pixel-art visuals, with workers you can assign to make your settlement thrive. Of course, while it's all nice and cosy at the beginning, you're still running a kingdom, so you'll need to manage morale and handle civic decisions too. Plus, there's the omnipresent tax system to navigate - there's no escaping those, even in the virtual world, it seems.

As you upgrade technologies and unlock more data from your research trees, you'll also be able to build more advanced structures and even make new policies for your people. There's magic involved here too, and a trading system with neighbouring lands so you can grow your economy even further.

I'd say it's a treat for strategic city-building fans who aren't necessarily looking for a pressure-filled management system. Apparently, it's meant to be more chill - you can go at your own pace, and there's an idle element for when you can't be bothered with the grind.

It's coming to both iOS and Android next year, which, wouldn't you know it, is only two months away! While you wait, though, if you're itching to flex your strategic thinking and pass judgment on citizens under your rule, you might want to take a peek at our list of the best city-building games on Android for now - just be ready to make difficult decisions for your people if you're ever going to wear the crown.