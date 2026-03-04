Hay Day Match brings the Supercell hit to the match-three genre, with early access starting soon

It's a match!

Hay Day Match is set to bring a new puzzle-shaped spin on the Hay Day franchise

Developed by Playabit, it's a match-three casual puzzler set to hit early access this month

Players in Indonesia, India and the Philippines will be able to jump in soon and give it a go

Over the years, Supercell have rather ruthlessly culled many exciting new releases in soft launch. It's a worthy tactic to keep their catalogue from ballooning, but means some intriguing twists, such as Hay Day Pop, never see the light of day. But that could be changing with the upcoming Hay Day Match!

Although not exactly the same genre, being a match-three, and under the stewardship of Playabit rather than Supercell themselves, Hay Day Match promises a similar casual puzzle twist on the Hay Day franchise. Of course, now it's making use of the much more popular match-three format that virtually dominates puzzlers.

As you might expect, there's also a little bit of a story to Hay Day Match, as you help Mavis in her journey through the rural arcadia of Hay Day. It's set to be available in early access for India, Indonesia and the Philippines for a limited period starting later this month.

Match may in hay-ven

I'm not a big Hay Day player myself, so I can't say that this announcement has set my world on fire. But at the same time, it looks like a perfectly respectable match-three from what little we've seen so far, and I'm sure many of you are excited to enjoy some casual puzzling based on your favourite game.

What's more interesting is that Supercell is farming this match-three puzzler out to another developer in Playabit. It's not the first time they've had someone else take over duties (Boom Beach Frontlines, for example), but it is a decided break from tradition for the folks over at the Clash of Clans maker.

Still, you've got a while before you might get your hands on this upcoming match-three spinoff. So why not freshen up your mental skills by digging into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see what we've picked out?