Langrisser: Sea of Sword lets you charge into battle with two heroes instead of one

Langrisser: Sea of Sword has released a new trailer and its Steam description

It will let you head into battle with two heroes rather than one

The series will also switch from linear progression to a more open world

Last week, Black Jack Studio and HongKong GameTree announced Langrisser: Sea of Sword, the next entry in the RPG series. Since then, the Steam page has gone live, and while that's no good for us mobile players wanting to pre-register, it is chock-full of details for what we can expect when Sea of Sword eventually arrives.

The Steam description posits this will be an 'evolution' in the series, moving it on from its linear roots, promising much more freedom than ever before. To me, that screams open world, which is usually a reason for me to actually scream. However, the trailer gives me Octopath Traveler vibes, so I'm hoping we're talking about a small open world with numerous paths to explore rather than some Ubisoft-like checklist nightmare.

Another change is how combat itself will play out. Previously, you'd wade into battle with one hero and their troops. This time around, it'll be two heroes and two troop types. You can switch between your two heroes on the fly, which will see the tactics available to you shift. Certain characters will also pair better together than others, allowing for powerful Hero Unity Skills to be unleashed.

Tactical surprises

Another neat addition is destructible environments. Rather than having to storm a castle through the obvious entry point, you can simply blow a hole in an outer wall, breaching it from there and surprising your enemies. Likewise, if the opposing army is marching across a bridge, you can simply cut it down, giving them a gravity-assisted death. That'll certainly save a lot of time.

Outside of combat, there are now puzzles to solve, too. The aim here is to make exploring the world more interesting and, I assume, break up the gameplay a little.

Alongside its PC release, Langrisser: Sea of Sword is also coming to iOS and Android. There's no official release date just yet, but stick with us, and we'll let you know as soon as we do.