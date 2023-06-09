Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Celebrates 1.5 years of services with special giveaways and in-game bonuses

SEGA is celebrating 1.5 years of service for the bop-your-head-to-the-beat mobile rhythm game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, letting players get their hands on tons of in-game goodies and login bonuses on top of a social media giveaway. Boasting more than 19.5 million downloads across the globe, the game is boosting the festivities with a special live stream made more thrilling with an appearance by VTuber ChibiDoki.

During the 1.5 anniversary celebration for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, players can look forward to the Welcome 1.5 Anniversary Campaign where both new players and returning veterans can score special rewards just for logging into the game. There will also be a special in-game live avatar up for grabs within the 1.5 Anniversary Sale Bundle.

Want more crystals or a $100 gift card? ? Join our 1.5 Anniversary Special Giveaway today! Follow, RT, and share a screenshot of your favorite team lineup with #AnniSpecialGiveaway pic.twitter.com/R6d3JfYk0p — HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! (@ColorfulStageEN) June 8, 2023

Additionally, the #AnniSpecialGiveaway on the game's official Twitter and Facebook channels will give away a $100 gift card for one lucky winner. The player who nabs second place will obtain 3000 crystals within the game. To top it all off, there will be 5 lucky players who will score 1000 crystals as well, so there's no better time than now to wish that the RNG gods are in your favour.

In the meantime, if you're keen on giving this new update a go, you can do so by downloading Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game