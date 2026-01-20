Morax: A Horror Story launches on mobile with the first three episodes of psychological horror

Where am I?

Episodic psychological horror adventure now available on iOS and Android

Episode 1 is free to play, with subsequent chapters releasing monthly

Point-and-click exploration, environmental puzzles, and grim storytelling

Mobile horror has a habit of opening the same door – you wake up somewhere broken, your memory’s gone, and something unpleasant is definitely nearby. Which is why Morax: A Horror Story isn’t reinventing the genre, but it's leaning right into that discomfort with a steady face.

The scene opens rather straightforwardly – ruined building, missing name, no memory of the past, and only decay and dead bodies around you. From there begins a slow and oppressive journey built around exploration, environmental puzzles, and the creeping sense that whatever happened here is still happening, just not in front of you anymore.

The first episode is available for free and sets the tone for the other chapters. You spend most of your time poking around crumbling spaces, triggering scripted moments, and stitching together fragments of a life that clearly ended badly. It’s familiar psychological horror territory, but Meshcut commits to it fully, letting silence and atmosphere do the heavy lifting rather than drowning everything in dialogue.

Parts two and three, which are already live as paid chapters, push things forward. New locations arrive, puzzles get more involved, and the threat stops feeling abstract. By the time you reach the later episodes, you’re no longer just hiding and hoping. You’re confronting things, solving riddles tied to ritual and memory, and discovering that your missing identity is very much part of the problem.

The episodic structure helps here too. Morax is planned as a seven-part series with monthly chapters, which gives it room to escalate naturally instead of dumping everything on you at once. It also makes the horror feel more alive, because now, you're choosing to return rather than just blitzing through it all together.

