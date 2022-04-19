Harvest Town gift codes for free gems (April 2022)

Use these Harvest Town gift codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

: April 19th, 2022 - Moved expired codes

If you are looking for active Harvest Town gift codes, your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Harvest Town gift codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards such as diamonds, coins, building packs, potions, revival grass, cement, cordyceps and much more.

List of all active Harvest Town gift codes

no active codes momentarily

Expired

935a1037e770

967a1ead70a0

936a1037ea40

934a1037e4a0

933a1037e1d0

930a1856e190

929a1856ed50

909a10093fb8

928a1856ea80

908a1f3a1678

We will keep updating this post with new codes and when they arrive. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new Harvest Town gift codes.

How to redeem Harvest Town gift codes?

Click on the Menu button located on the upper left-hand side of the screen

Now click on the settings icon in the new menu that pops up

Enter any of the working Harvest Town gift codes from above in the gift code text area

Click on the claim button to collect your reward

Redeeming gift codes in Harvest Town is a straightforward process. If you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Follow these steps to redeem Harvest Town gift codes:

About the game

Harvest Town is a simulator with pixel art style. It's similar to Stardew Valley. In Harvest Town, you play a young character who has spent almost her entire life in a city. Now she goes back in time to the day before leaving her hometown. Your objective is to help her fit into this new community and learn to enjoy rural living.

Harvest Town is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

