Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells adds new way to level up Heroes with Quidditch Hero system

Zynga has announced an exciting new update for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, letting players flaunt their Quidditch skills within the popular match-3 game. In particular, the new Quidditch Hero system beginning November 17th will let you level up your Heroes and even unlock new ones to spice up your Club Quidditch endeavours.

In the latest update to Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, you can look forward to collecting Ribbons as a hard-earned reward for clearing puzzles. You can also earn Ribbons from event chests, or if you have some extra funds to spare, you can purchase Ribbons via the shop as well. These, in turn, can be used to unlock Hero levels - here, you'll find more powerful buffs, powers and abilities.

Note that you can only unlock new Heroes when your current hero is already at max level. As you welcome these fresh Heroes to the fray, you can switch up your strategy when it comes to your team lineup and unleash new tactics to clear match-3 puzzles even more efficiently.

Are you ready to dominate the Quidditch field? If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.