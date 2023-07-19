Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells adds new Broom Races and Featured Creatures in latest update

Zynga has announced a soaring new update for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, where players can unleash their competitive spirit and take to the skies while they're at it. In the latest update to the popular match-3 game, players can experience a new Broom Race and fresh Featured Creatures content for three days beginning July 19th.

The latest event for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells lets five players compete in the Broom Races. Here, they'll go head-to-head to clear match-3 puzzles all within a specified time limit. There will be tons of cool in-game goodies to be given away as prizes for the top three players who dominate the race. Of course, every new round gets progressively more difficult, so players will have to show off their broom-racing prowess to make it to the top of the ranks.

In the latest update to the game, the new Featured Creatures content has also replaced Creature of the Week, and players can choose a different creature every day to score special bonuses.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the new updates for yourself, you can do so by downloading Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.