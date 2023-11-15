Gubbins lets you construct words with a roguelike element, out now on iOS and Android

Studio Folly has announced that Gubbins is now available on iOS and Android, letting players get a hold of the quirky word game as supported by Witch Beam (of Unpacking fame) and author-slash-YouTuber Hank Green. With the endorsement of the popular science personality, the game is happily donating 10% of proceeds to help with lowering rates of maternal and child mortality in Sierra Leone via a non-profit charity.

In Gubbins, you can look forward to showing off your wordy wisdom by placing tiles to craft words. Odd little Gubbins will both lend you a hand or cause lots of merry mayhem, spicing up the gameplay of your solo Scrabble sojourn. The funky visuals add to the title's charm, as well as the minimalist typography with a bit of a roguelike element.

The game also lets you collect 25 Gubbins as you aim for the highest scores. Then, you can share your word masterpieces with your friends using postcards. Levels change daily too, so you can expect a fresh dose of fun with each new day.

If you're keen on experiencing the game yourself, you can do so by downloading Gubbins on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.