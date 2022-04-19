Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is giving away new pre-registration rewards to celebrate Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fans can rejoice as there is some more news on Warner Bros. Games and NetEase’s much-awaited MMO collectible card game – Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, which will hit virtual shelves later this year. With the release of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the game will be collaborating with the spin-off’s franchise to give players some extra pre-registration goodies.

Pre-registrations opened back in February in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and those players signing up now will be granted an exclusive Fantastic Beasts Card Pack that contains the Niffler and Baby Manticore Summon Cards. Just like its movie counterpart, Baby Manticores in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be a force to be reckoned with. Similar to crustaceans, they have twisted tails, linked limbs, thorny heads, and they’re violent and carnivorous. It's better to have this beast on your side than to face off against a horde of them, that's for sure.

Next is The Niffler, a furry beast with a long nose and a thick black coat. This creature finds shelter underground and is an excellent treasure hunter as it loves shiny items. While this makes them quite sly and mischievous, if used smartly, they will help wizards locate a lot of hidden treasure. The plundered wealth will allow players to regenerate their magic points and forge ahead in their journey.

Harry Potter: Wizard Awakened involves players embarking on an epic journey through the pages of the Harry Potter Universe. They will learn magic from iconic teachers at Hogwarts, choose their own House, participate in wizarding duels, and do everything a wizard does. Players will come across characters both old and new ones created specifically for the game. It is going to be a true Harry Potter experience.

Can’t wait to start your wizarding journey? Then, pre-register for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened for free on Google Play or the game’s official website.