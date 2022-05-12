NetEase Games will announce a whole bunch of exciting news at the NetEase Connect 2022 annual stream on May 20th

NetEase Games will be holding its annual NetEase Connect 2022 on May 20th, giving players a taste of what's to come as well as exciting announcements on the existing games in the company's roster. In particular, fans can expect more juicy details to be announced about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War and Naraka: Bladepoint.

The global developer and publisher's epic NetEase Connect 2022 event will give players a sneak peek at a total of 15 titles across different genres - this includes six new games that will be exclusively revealed at the event. Hosted by IGN Japan’s Daniel Robson and Esra Krabbe, the live stream will be available to view on NetEase Games’ official Facebook, Twitch and YouTube pages.

Fans in Japan can catch the stream at 4:30 am PST, while fans who want to check it out in English can do so at 10:30 am PST.

NetEase Connect 2022 will give us more info on upcoming collaborations with other studios as well. Right now, fans are already brewing their own speculations as to what news the big annual product launch will bring, including what many fans believe is the official announcement of Marvel Super War's global launch.

For now, all we can really do is wait and see.

