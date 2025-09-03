Vault Boy Cable Guys phone holder review - "Iconic character!"

Great model of an iconic Fallout character

Stable phone stand for your devices

Great paint job

I do not think there is a more iconic character from the Fallout Universe than the Vault Boy. Everyone who has even slightly heard of Fallout knows that blue jumpsuit character with his wavy blond hair. It's just instantly recognisable, especially so with Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show proving incredibly popular.

Normally, Vault Boy is known for having a big thumbs up, encouraging you, but the Vault Boy Cable Guys phone holder, being something useful for holding your mobile phone (or controller, if that's something you like using), doesn't have that same thumbs up.

Fallout Shelter turned 10 this year , so it makes sense that there is some new merch starting to appear on shelves. This phone holder is one of the larger Cable Guys products, not to be confused with the minis. You can easily fit your entire smartphone on the stand, while still seeing Vault Boy's head.

I do feel that the size and model of the Vault Boy Cable Guys phone holder is quite heavy; these won't fall over or break by the feel of them. I do like that the base is weighty, so I feel confident in using it as a display piece. There is something fun about having a large version of the Vault Boy that can sit in a gaming space, holding onto your devices.

Whether you are a fan of Fallout's many games or just like having iconic gaming merchandise, this phone holder is well-painted and a great conversational piece for your gaming setup.

You could probably even use the Vault Boy Cable Guys phone holder to hold a pair of Fallout Gunnar Glasses, next to your gaming setup, to remind you to protect your eyes!