TOZO NC3 review - "Budget earbuds with good qualities!"

Affordable earbuds with some high-quality features

Great case and display

Decent waterproofing

TOZO has released another pair of earbuds, this time with a big emphasis on noise cancelling. The TOZO NC3 is a budget pair of earbuds that do have a lot of fantastic features, especially for the price point.

TOZO NC3 Earbuds Case

The case itself for the TOZO NC3 earbuds is already something that feels higher quality than the price point. On the outside of the matte case, you can easily see an LED screen which displays the amount of charge left in each of the earbuds each time you place them in or pull them out.

The earbuds fit in snugly, and they're clearly magnetic. I like that the bottom is flat, so it can sit up; however, the charging point is also on the bottom, so you cannot plug it in sitting up, which feels like a really strange way to charge. There is a small USB to USB-C charging cable included, but there aren't any earbud cusions to switch out, which is just fine.

Connecting the Earbuds

When it comes to connecting and setting up, the TOZO NC3 earbuds can be easily connected with Bluetooth 5.3, pairing through your smartphone or tablet by taking them out of the case and searching for them within your device. The connection itself felt good, the audio was good, and there wasn't any lag at all when watching videos on YouTube or TikTok.

These earbuds do advertise a few times that they have Active Noise Cancellation, which suppresses up to 45 dB of noise. This noise cancelling seemed true to what they said - cutting out a lot of the background noise of walking around busy towns or wind whipping through the trees.

With this in mind, the TOZO NC3 earbuds do have three microphones, which have their own noise cancelling to make sure your calls are clear on them. I don't often use earbuds for their microphone qualities, but these seemed perfectly fine, with my audio coming through crisp and clear.

Battery Life

Battery life is always a big thing for me, and the TOZO NC3 has up to 55 hours with the charged case, but up to 40 hours with noise cancelling on. I do wish this were a bit longer and have issues with the charging cable placement as previously mentioned, but otherwise felt this was fair for the price point. I do like the quick charge feature, which allows you to charge your earbuds for 10 minutes to get 1 hour of use out of them.

If you use earbuds during rainstorms or something, the TOZO NC3 has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you could easily wear these when going to the gym or in the shower, if that's your thing.