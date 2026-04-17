Majority Pulse 1 Speaker review - "Portable music on the go"

Music on the go

Chargeable, lightweight

Has a phone stand

For a large speaker, the Majority Pulse 1 Speaker is quite durable and lightweight, which feels fantastic for something that you are meant to be able to carry about with you! This speaker is on the smaller, more portable size, with the aim to be able to move it around for parties or days at the beach, that sort of thing.

This speaker weighs about 3kg, which makes it quite lightweight to carry. You can plug it into a USB-C charger and let it charge up. When fully charged, the speaker lasted for us over the listed 10 hours, just lighting up in the hallway without any sort of music playing. However, with music and lights going, it probably would hit about that time. This thought behind the charging and being able to carry it about does, to me, make this speaker quite portable.

On top of the speaker, there is a phone stand, which is quite useful if you are having a beach day and want to leave your phone on the stand to change the music or if you want to use it as a display for karaoke. It's also got two huge volume buttons, a menu/mode button, a settings button, some buttons that let you pause or skip or go back on tracks, then an On/Off switch that also changes through LED modes.

The front of the Majority Pulse 1 Speaker has some fantastic lighting - you can change the mode from pulsing to one colour to rainbows. It's not dynamic to the sound, but it's a fun time anyway. These buttons are also easy to press and responsive. There is also an LCD screen on the front that displays the battery life and the mode the speaker is on.

The back of the speaker has an AUX cable input, in case you want to wire in your music, the mic connection, a place for a TF card, a USB connection, and the charging port. It's everything you need and easily labelled.

I was able to easily connect the Majority Pulse 1 Speaker via Bluetooth to my phone. The music sounded great - it does have an 80W, 6.5-inch bass driver. You can play a bit with the bass, too, if you want to. This speaker does come with a microphone, with the idea to sing along to the songs, but we found that the microphone wasn't of the best quality generally. But, we also aren't a singing along in a microphone household.