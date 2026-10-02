Edifier R20BT review - "Uncomplicated, easy to set up speakers"

Smaller, portable speaker

USB-C connection for power and data

Great price range

I must say, I have had several different pairs of speakers that have felt like a whole thing to set up. Often, it's the larger, bulky speakers with tons of different wires that feel like a whole task to get out of the box and working. With the Edifier R20BT, however, you get a pair of smaller yet sleek speakers that feel basically plug-and-play.

These speakers come with a cable that is already in it, ending in USB-C to plug into a power supply, and that's all you really need. They then connect via Bluetooth to your mobile device, so that you can start playing music! You can use this USB-C cable as a power and data cable; if you want to plug it into a PC or Android phone, the power from your device will power it, and you'll be able to stream music at the same time.

The sort of no-fuss nature of the Edifier R20BT, and the affordable price range, does make this a standout desktop or entertainment room pair of speakers, while also not taking up much floor space. On the side of one of the speakers, there is an AUX port and a headset port, if you want to use them differently, which does give a few more options, if you'd like them.

The speakers themselves aren't too large, with a classic speaker-looking design to them. The bottom of each one has an RGB light that filters through a bunch of colours. You can turn the lights on and off with a button, along with changing the volume and disconnecting - the normal stuff. If you want to completely change the colours of the speakers, you can download the Edifier Connex mobile app or use the Edifier TempoHub program on PC to choose a bunch of different RGB settings.

The sound from these speakers is good! It doesn't get extremely bassy or feel super loud even at the loudest setting, but they do exactly what they should do. It feels like a good pair of portable, easy-to-listen-to speakers that could work well for taking to a skate park, going camping, setting up on your PC or putting in your game room, really. I also plugged the speaker into a battery pack that I had, which worked perfectly too!