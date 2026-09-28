Gunnar Berkeley glasses review - "Sleek for the office"

Office ready pair of blue light glasses

Great for reducing eye strain

Comes in some fun fades

Gunnar is best known for their gaming glasses, which reduce eye strain and help improve people who spend a lot of time in front of blue light - PC screens, TVs and mobile devices all included. They've got a wide range of different glasses, from those that are inspired by gaming IPs that they officially license to those that are more office-ready, making you feel quite professional for tech-based jobs. The Gunnar Berkeley glasses are one of the latter.

The Berkeley glasses are in a timeless frame, one that feels quite classic but is on the bigger side. They look good on all genders, as they feel sort of fashionable in anything. The colors for this pair of Gunnar glasses have a fade to them, which brings a little more oomph to everything that is going on. They are lightweight and feel good, even when wearing a headset, but are still quite sturdy in design.

I like the Cranberry Crystal fade best, which is a darker red into a lighter translucent red. They have this in Onyx, moving from black to clear, along with a solid black option, if you aren't a fan of the fade.

The Gunnar Berkeley glasses come with two different options when it comes to their patent lenses. They have an Amber color, which is orange in hue when you look through them, but blocks more UV light and blue light, then the Clear option. Clear doesn't leave the world with much of a tint when you look through it, but it does still have the power to help with your eye strain when looking at screens. These glasses also come with an anti-reflective lens coating on both the front and the back, which is a real game-changer.

This pair of glasses comes with a microfibre pouch and a 12-month warranty, so it feels like the ideal pair of glasses for someone looking for something simple to wear both at work and at home.