Gunnar Berkeley glasses review - "Sleek for the office"

Gunnar is best known for their gaming glasses, which reduce eye strain and help improve people who spend a lot of time in front of blue light - PC screens, TVs and mobile devices all included. They've got a wide range of different glasses, from those that are inspired by gaming IPs that they officially license to those that are more office-ready, making you feel quite professional for tech-based jobs. The Gunnar Berkeley glasses are one of the latter.
The Berkeley glasses are in a timeless frame, one that feels quite classic but is on the bigger side. They look good on all genders, as they feel sort of fashionable in anything. The colors for this pair of Gunnar glasses have a fade to them, which brings a little more oomph to everything that is going on. They are lightweight and feel good, even when wearing a headset, but are still quite sturdy in design.
I like the Cranberry Crystal fade best, which is a darker red into a lighter translucent red. They have this in Onyx, moving from black to clear, along with a solid black option, if you aren't a fan of the fade.
This pair of glasses comes with a microfibre pouch and a 12-month warranty, so it feels like the ideal pair of glasses for someone looking for something simple to wear both at work and at home.