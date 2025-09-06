Edifier MR5 review - "Sizable, high-quality speakers"

Bluetooth connectivity

Large scale speakers for a good price

Great sound quality

Edifier have been known for their high quality while remaining affordably priced, and the Edifier MR5 fits into that category perfectly. This speaker is one of their larger models, looking quite rectangular and classic, but the bronze accents do make it feel ideal for a home office to make it feel sophisticated.

Looking at the front of the Edifier MR5, there is a headphone jack, an AUX jack, a light to show that the speakers are on and powered, along with a knob that increases or decreases the volume. It's very straightforward, as is connecting the speakers via Bluetooth to your mobile device.

Despite its large size, you can turn the speakers around and press the Bluetooth button to connect via Bluetooth 6.0. You are actually able to connect via two devices, so that you can allow your speakers to auto-switch to whichever device you are playing sound with. This is easily done through pairing the second device, like a computer, then just playing audio from either device to hear it play through your speakers. I feel this set-up is so functional and feels good for those looking for more daily use out of their speakers.

At the back of the Edifier MR5, along with the Bluetooth button, there is a 3.5mm AUX port so you can directly plug it into a computer or other device. There are also a few dials to adjust the sound quality if you want. The High dial will boost or reduce frequencies, whereas the Low dial will boost or reduce bass frequencies.

Speaking of adjusting the quality, you can download the Edifier ConneX app, which is a very sleek and straightforward app, allowing you to further customise your soundscape. You can view three different options for your acoustics: Music, Customised or Monitor. In Customised, you have the most control, with a 9-band equaliser for you to adjust however you please.

You can also use the Acoustic Tuning options within the app to compensate for room placement, if that's something you are interested in doing. The Edifier MR5 also works fine without downloading the app and playing around with the sound; however, you can get more out of it with this app, so it is worth checking out.

When it comes to the sound of the Edifier MR5, this set of speakers has a tri-amped system, with a dedicated amplifier for each of the three drivers. That means it has a total of 110 watts of RMS power - the sound quality is very nice. I specifically tested the speakers with Bluetooth only, and was very happy with how loud the speakers get without losing quality, and with the general sound too.