Pumpkin King Cable Guy Phone Holder review - "A fantastic figure!"

A large figure that can hold many items

The Nightmare Before Christmas themed

Fantastic for collectors

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas film or a Halloween film? The world may never agree and instead watch it during both holidays. I tend to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas around Halloween, as it has all of the spooky vibes. This Pumpkin King Cable Guy really shows the Halloween aspect of the film, which has a cult following, with lots of stunning details.

If you are unfamiliar with Cable Guy, they do a range of different holders, some are larger than others, and can hold things like your mobile phone, earbuds, controllers, and generally whatever you want them to! The Pumpkin King Cable Guy is one of the larger models, which can hold larger items than their minis. It's got the Pumpkin King sitting on a small bit of cobbled fencing, with some smaller pumpkins near the base, along with a sign that says, 'Halloween Town'.

The paint and the design of this Cable Guy are really fantastic, as always. There are tons of tiny details, and the colouring is great. It's something that looks a little creepy, a little interesting, and the long fingers gripping your phone are so captivating. I really appreciate this sort of level of detail, as it is clear that these are meant to be collector's models, for those who love The Nightmare Before Christmas, and want to reflect that in their gaming space.

Cable Guys have a few more from the movie, so you can collect them all, while showcasing different items around your house or providing a place for you to keep them, so your stuff is organised. I really like the design of this series, and feel the characters are shown perfectly, as if plucked out of the movie itself.