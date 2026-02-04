TOZO NC20 Pro earbuds review - "It's got a screen!"

TOZO NC20 Pro have fantastic battery life

The case has a touch screen

Good sound quality too!

TOZO is a brand that often has a bit of tech bolted on to whatever earbuds they are releasing. The TOZO NC20 Pro has a case that's got a whole screen on it, which feels quite different and is something that I have not often seen on pairs of earbuds that we have reviewed.

Let's get into the case; I am not the hugest fan of the shape, as I do like to sit my earbuds in their case so that the top is facing the roof when charging. This is such a personal thing, however. This case is round-ish, with a flat "back" and "front", so that the earbuds can sit on their back and charge from a USB-C port on the bottom (included USB-C to USB wire, so you can charge easily), along with a hard-reset button that can activate the screen if you are struggling to swipe it. I find this to be an odd choice, as I would also like to set the device up properly to look at the screen, but I can get over it.

When you open up the top, the screen lights itself up. It's got the time, the battery level for the case and each individual earbud, and a slide to unlock icon. If you do slide to unlock, you can use the small touch screen for a variety of things, from Find my Earbuds to adjusting the equalisers. There are a bunch of options, which is nice to use instead of the TOZO app, especially as it's all on the case. There are even a bunch of noise cancellation options, if you want to mess with how well you can hear beyond the earbuds.

The TOZO NC20 Pro earbuds themselves are simple and lightweight. There are some touch controllers that you can use to pause music or skip a song, if you want. They aren't flashy, but fit in well for the price range of this pair of earbuds. The noise cancellation on this pair of earbuds is very good, especially with the different settings. You can easily reduce the background noise of children playing in the livingroom or of traffic as you walk around. It's good, especially for everyday use. The sound quality itself is also very good and clear, as expected. TOZO is known for being a good brand, so I didn't expect anything less!

Battery life on earbuds is a big sticking point with me. I am very happy to report that even with a little screen on the front, the TOZO NC20 Pro earbuds feel like they don't need tons and tons of recharging. Including the case, these earbuds last for over 60 hours, often hitting the 80-hour mark, which is fantastic.

TOZO does have a companion app, which the case prompts you to download when you set it up, which allows you to pair with your various TOZO devices and customise them. You can change the background for your touch screen, edit stuff about the display, and play around with things like the sound itself and noise cancelling.