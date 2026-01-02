Status Audio Pro X review - "Great sound quality and noise cancelling"

Absolutely fantastic sound

Only OK battery life

I like the design too

Now, I have been reviewing and testing a variety of earbuds for quite some time. I have my favourite pair, which have gone with me everywhere, and I have yet to find a pair that has topped them. But I do think the Status Audio Pro X is a contender, just on sound quality alone.

Let's start with the case and looks of the Status Audio Pro X. The case itself is simple - it's on the flatter side, with a USB-C insert to charge it. There is a small light bar in the middle of the front that lights up to give you a visual clue on whether you need to charge your earbuds. The magnetic snap is good. Each of the earbuds snaps in well. There is a strange QR code on the top of the inside of the case, which leads nowhere on my phone... in any case, it's just a very sleek and durable-feeling case.

The earbuds themselves have a dual-tone, rectangular look to them, with the majority of them being matte but the very bottom being shiny and sleek. Each side has little on buttons on the top, so when you first pair them, you do need to turn both of them on individually to connect. I have since left them both "on" and put them in the case like that so that I can just take them out to use them, which seems to work fine.

Now, from the moment I put in the Status Audio Pro X, I could hear the difference in sound quality. This pair of earbuds has three audio drivers per side (most earbuds only have one), so the sound just feels rich and fantastic. With the noise cancelling on them, I can literally only hear music, even when people are talking to me, my kid is playing her Switch 2 on the PC on medium volume, and someone is yelling from the next room over - and my volume is just at a medium. It's not even loud. This quality is fantastic, really.

The Status Audio Pro X doesn't have a bunch of flashy features generally, which is fine by me, as I am not a huge fan of messing with the earbuds I own. It does have an ambient noise mode, which lets sound into these earbuds without amplifying the volume, which is interesting. This is turned on through the Status Hub App, which also lets you change the touch controls and mess with some of the five equaliser presets that they have or mess with a custom mode.

Funnily enough, if you lose your earbuds, you can use the app to track where they are and make them make a noise so you can hear them, which is nice if you lose things.

When it comes to the battery life, I am a little let down by the Status Audio Pro X. This case charges using a USB-C cable, which is standard, but it can also be charged wirelessly if you have a wireless charger. The earbuds themselves only have 8 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling turned off, and the case only has 24 hours of charge. It's just not a ton of battery life for a pair of earbuds that I am going to forget to charge often.