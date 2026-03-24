Gunnar Hayward glasses review - "New age, yet retro"

Modern take on a retro look

Inspired by California's tech hub

Blue-light blocking lenses

Gaming glasses can make all the difference when it comes to allowing you to spend more time gaming on your mobile or with computer screens. Staring at screens all day can cause your eyes to strain, which, in turn, can cause headaches. Gunnar has combatted this issue with their series of blue-light glasses, which can really help.

Hayward is one of their newest pairs in the Trace Collection, which is inspired by California's tech hubs. It's more of a modern take on a retro frame, with a saddle bridge and small metal inlay details at the sides. This pair of glasses comes in two designs: Onyx, which is a plain, black look that feels very classic computer user and Teak, which is a little different. Teak is a grey-blue, with streaks in it, almost resembling wood in some of its texture. I found this colour variant to look more interesting and come out far lighter than the black!

The Gunnar Hayward glasses also come with two different lenses to choose from: a clear lens that blocks out some of the blue light, while not disrupting any of the colour in what you see and the amber lens tint, which gives everything a soft orange glow while removing most of the harmful blue light from what you can see.

These pair of glasses is on the larger, more rectangular side, with flexible spring hinges. It's a very durable pair of glasses that could easily last quite a while. They also have an anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating, which is very good for everyday wear. They come with a large carrying case, microfiber pouch, and cleaning cloth, so that you can easily pop them in your bag when you are not wearing them without any sort of worry.