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Gunnar Hayward glasses review - "New age, yet retro"
By Jupiter Hadley
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iOS + Android
  • Modern take on a retro look
  • Inspired by California's tech hub
  • Blue-light blocking lenses

Gaming glasses can make all the difference when it comes to allowing you to spend more time gaming on your mobile or with computer screens. Staring at screens all day can cause your eyes to strain, which, in turn, can cause headaches. Gunnar has combatted this issue with their series of blue-light glasses, which can really help.

Gunnar Hayward glasses with the case

Hayward is one of their newest pairs in the Trace Collection, which is inspired by California's tech hubs. It's more of a modern take on a retro frame, with a saddle bridge and small metal inlay details at the sides. This pair of glasses comes in two designs: Onyx, which is a plain, black look that feels very classic computer user and Teak, which is a little different. Teak is a grey-blue, with streaks in it, almost resembling wood in some of its texture. I found this colour variant to look more interesting and come out far lighter than the black!

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The Gunnar Hayward glasses also come with two different lenses to choose from: a clear lens that blocks out some of the blue light, while not disrupting any of the colour in what you see and the amber lens tint, which gives everything a soft orange glow while removing most of the harmful blue light from what you can see. 

Side view of the Gunnar Hayward glasses

These pair of glasses is on the larger, more rectangular side, with flexible spring hinges. It's a very durable pair of glasses that could easily last quite a while. They also have an anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating, which is very good for everyday wear. They come with a large carrying case, microfiber pouch, and cleaning cloth, so that you can easily pop them in your bag when you are not wearing them without any sort of worry. 

Gunnar Hayward glasses review - "New age, yet retro"

The Gunnar Hayward glasses are a neat fusion of retro and modern, with larger, rectangle frames that work very well for those looking to cut down on eye strain.
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Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
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Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley