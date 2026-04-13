The Mandalorian Cable Guys - "Stunning statue from Star Wars"

Massive Star Wars stand

Rotating plate for your phone

Great detail and paint job

With Cable Guys releasing their Grogu stand, it makes sense that they've created The Mandalorian Cable Guys from the Star Wars series movie of the same name. This is one of the larger stands from Cable Guys, featuring The Mandalorian himself, from the torso up.

The Mandalorian Cable Guys is an extremely well-detailed, well-made stand. In one hand, his Blaster Pistol is raised up, with the other hand over his weapons belt. His head looks off to the side - giving a great pose. I am surprised that this statue isn't a full body, like many of the others, but I do like that the hands aren't used to hold your phone or controller.

Instead, the rest of the statue consists of a yellow tube that does fit in well with the theming of the rest of the figure, with a plate that sticks off of it. Interestingly, the plate can be rotated all the way around the figure and also adjusted up, so that you can fit larger controllers or phone cases, if needed. Not having to use the hands of the figure to hold your device does allow you to see more of the figure, so it's fantastic to have such good details in it.

Even the weapons on the back of The Mandalorian Cable Guys are detailed and unobstructed by my devices, so I can easily see them if I want. I do feel this is a fantastic addition to the range and would fit into a gaming space for someone who loves Star Wars easily.

Overall, this whole thing just feels well-designed, much like their Grogu stand, and the quality is exactly what fans would expect from something they'd love to display and use to organise their gaming space.