Grogu Cable Guys review - "Fantastic Star Wars statue"

Fantastic Star Wars themed stand

You can rotate your phone all the way around

Holds larger phones, phone cases and controllers

Cable Guys are well known for their variety of different controller and phone holders, which often have characters from iconic series, movies, TV shows and video games. This time, we had a look at the Grogu Cable Guys, which is designed based on Star Wars' The Mandalorian.

The Grogu Cable Guys is a larger stand, taking up a significant vertical height, but the base of it is actually on the smaller side for this type of item. The character itself, often called Baby Yoda, is reaching out, forward. The details on this stand are amazing - probably one of the best I have seen. The character itself looks fantastic. The stand that the character sits in is a bit strange - it's a sort of yellow, metal tube. This does feel in theme, but it's interesting that it's not the full body of Grogu.

When it comes to the actual phone stand, the Grogu Cable Guys does not have you simply resting your device in the arms of the characters. Instead, there is a little piece of the metal tube that your device can rest on. I do like that this can be rotated all the way around the figure, so that you can put your device at the back or side if you'd like a better view of the characters. There is also the ability to tilt it upwards, so that it can really be adjusted based on exactly what you want there, and I feel that it can probably hold some less conventional controllers or phone cases.

The Grogu Cable Guys is an extremely detailed, well-made Cable Guys stand. I do feel that fans of Star Wars would really enjoy this one, even if they want to put larger items on it, as you can still see the entire character. It just feels like such good design.