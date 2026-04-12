Grogu Cable Guys review - "Fantastic Star Wars statue"

Cable Guys are well known for their variety of different controller and phone holders, which often have characters from iconic series, movies, TV shows and video games. This time, we had a look at the Grogu Cable Guys, which is designed based on Star Wars' The Mandalorian.
The Grogu Cable Guys is a larger stand, taking up a significant vertical height, but the base of it is actually on the smaller side for this type of item. The character itself, often called Baby Yoda, is reaching out, forward. The details on this stand are amazing - probably one of the best I have seen. The character itself looks fantastic. The stand that the character sits in is a bit strange - it's a sort of yellow, metal tube. This does feel in theme, but it's interesting that it's not the full body of Grogu.
The Grogu Cable Guys is an extremely detailed, well-made Cable Guys stand. I do feel that fans of Star Wars would really enjoy this one, even if they want to put larger items on it, as you can still see the entire character. It just feels like such good design.