The Grinch Plush Wireless Headphones review - "They sure are comfortable"

I feel like I've seen more and more of these plush headsets over the last few years, particularly with children and with adults who accessorise with bright and vibrant things. The Grinch seems to be super hot this year, so it makes sense that The Grinch Plush Wireless Headphones are a thing that you can purchase, too.

The headset itself is bright green, completely covered in fluff, and has two of the Grinch's heads looking out on either side. It's soft, I'll give you that. I do like the eyebrow details on The Grinch, where his eyebrows are made with slightly different, longer fur, so they stick out. It's silly, but that's the whole point of these.

As you'd imagine by a headset not aimed at gamers, there isn't a way to adjust the headband at the top - it's a one-size-fits-all type of deal. There aren't any sort of caps that go over your ears, so it doesn't block out background noise, and often others can hear your music too, by just by being next to you. With that said, the ear bits are warm and comfortable, almost like the Grinch Plush Wireless Headphones are just a sound-enabled pair of earmuffs.

There are three buttons on the band of the The Grinch Plush Wireless Headphones - a Plus, the Pause / Play button, and the Minus. Pairing is very simple and painless. When you hold down the Pause / Play button, you can use voice commands on your paired phone, which is nice. If you do turn up the volume fully, there is a really harsh BEEP noise that the headphones will make, which made me jump at first. On the other side, there is a USB-C charging port, and it does come with an extremely short USB to USB-C charging cable.

The Grinch Plush Wireless Headphones are a silly thing; they aren't for serious gamers or anything like that. But they are funny and something that makes a good gift.