Aurvana Ace Mimi review - "Great sound control"

Fantastic sound control via an app

Lightweight earbuds

Nice case to hold them in

The Aurvana Ace Mimi aims to be a more high-end pair of earbuds through its sound quality and sound map. This is something that I've not dived into in other pairs of earbuds that I have tested out - which was very interesting to see. But first, we shall start with the looks.

The Aurvana Ace Mimi has the longer stems down the side, which I am not a huge fan of, but this is personal preference and many do like this sort of AirPods-style headphones. There are soft silicon buds on them and they are very lightweight and slim generally.

When it comes to the charging case, there is a small button that you can press to see how charged the case is, indicating green for fully charged, orange for partially charged, and red for nearly dead. The inside also has a shiny chrome finish, which is fun!

I don't like that the charging cable goes on the flat bottom, meaning the case cannot stand while it charges, as this is just annoying. The earbuds do allow for wireless charging, which sort of makes up for it, but I often like things plugged in so I don't knock them by mistake. This pair of earbuds does come with a charging cable (USB-C to USB) and a little felt pouch that you can place them in, if you want.

The Aurvana Ace Mimi, however, is big on sound and sound quality. There is a companion app that you can use to really personalise the sound that you are listening to. I wasn't sure how much of a difference this was going to make, but I did take their Sound Test, testing both sides of my ears, and designing a soundscape for me. At the end, you see a graph showing what your sweet spot of hearing is. I then played around with the customised soundscape and the normal one, and the customised one was really so much better - I was impressed!

This app also allows you to change noise-cancelling and ambient noise as well, so there is a lot to play around with. The Aurvana Ace Mimi also has touch controls, which can be customised in this app. By default, you can double-tap the left side to turn on ambient noise and the right side to pause or play music. You can triple-tap the left for a voice assistant or the right to skip a song, and you can long-tap the left while music is playing to lower the volume or the right to increase the volume. These controls are handy when out and about.

I did find the battery life was just okay, with up to 7 hours per charge on the earbuds and 28 hours of total playtime when recharging the earbuds in the case. It's not tons, but it feels standard for what they are.