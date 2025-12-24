Santa Jack Skellington Cable Guys review - "Large and well themed"

Stunning model of Jack Skellington and Zero

Holds controllers or mobile phones

Great for collectors

Cable Guys are known for their fantastic phone and controller stands, of which they cover a bunch of different, well-known IPs. Their Nightmare Before Christmas collection has quite a few different characters, with the current one we are looking at being Santa Jack Skellington - not just Jack Skellington but the Santa version of him, complete with his dog, Zero.

This is one of the Cable Guys full-sized stands, which can hold controllers or cell phones with ease. They fit in the massive hands of Jack, held out in front of his thin, skeletal body. The details on this stand are fantastic - from the little change in colour of the Santa beard to the fence around the base, making it feel like he's sitting in his own little world.

Zero is nestled sort of under Jack, but you can see his cute details; the pumpkin nose, his ghostly body ruffled, smiling at you. It's a fantastic stand for fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas who are looking to bring some of their favourite movie into their gaming space. I find the size of these full-sized Cable Guys to be perfect as phone stands while watching something on your phone - particularly when doing activities like dishes or even wrapping gifts this time of year. The base is sturdy, so it supports your phone easily - with no real risk of it falling over or anything like that.

The design on this Cable Guys is quite fun, whimsical, and fills in a perfect part of the film when Jack becomes Santa himself. I like the look on his face, too, which feels menacing while smiling and inviting you in. It's just a good quality product that's ideal for fans.