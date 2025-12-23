Gunnar Mammoth Glasses review - "Larger glasses for computer use"

Designed for bigger heads

Wider lenses

Classic, sleek look

Gunnar is well known for their premium gaming glasses, which are made to help reduce blue light, so that people who spend time in front of screens don't encounter eye-strain easily. The Mammoth computer glasses are a new addition to their lineup as a part of the King Collection, which is designed to be a wider dimension for those who want a bigger statement piece.

The Gunnar Mammoth glasses have rectangular, wide frames that are completely black. It looks like a classic pair of glasses that could go well with any outfit really, from office wear to just casually wearing out and about. They are understated, without any nods to gaming series like other pairs of Gunnar glasses, which makes them more office-friendly.

This pair of Gunnar glasses is designed for people with larger heads or people who find a lot of conventional glasses to be too small to fit their style. I do like the fact that Gunnar has this type of range, as there are so many different head sizes and face shapes - having options is always fantastic.

These Gunnar glasses come with two choices of lens tint: the Amber tint, which blocks 65% of blue light, or Clear, which blocks 35% of blue light. The amber is the tint we always pick, which does leave the world with a slightly orange glow. If this is something that might bother you, clear doesn't add any sort of filter, and can be used to see things without a filter of colour.

The Gunnar Mammoth computer glasses are perfect for those who like bigger frames or have wider heads, but are still looking for some sleek eye protection. Wearing them while viewing screens does help with headaches and eye strain, so they are a staple in any gamer's accessory collection!