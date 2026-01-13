Menu
OXS Storm A2 headset review - "Decent, with great battery life"
By Jupiter Hadley
iOS + Android
  • Fantastic battery life for a wireless headset
  • Sound itself is OK
  • Has an included microphone

There are tons of different pairs of headphones on the market, with the most recent we've checked out being the OXS Storm A2 - a wireless gaming headset with hybrid ANC that is looking to be a staple in your gaming experience. 

The OXS Storm A2 isn't a flashy headset, coming all in one colour with a removable microphone. There are a bunch of buttons on either earmuff, with one side having the On/Off button (which can be held for a microphone mute), along with the volume (which also can be held to move onto the next song or back to a previous song). 

The other side has the charging port and the ANC button. The headset itself is padded on the earmuffs and on the top, which is pretty comfortable. The earmuffs can also move quite a bit, so they can fit a lot of different heads.

The OXS Storm A2

This wireless headset charges with a standard USB-C cable and comes with a USB-C to USB cable to plug it in. It has a very good battery life of 70 hours, which is honestly fantastic. I rarely find myself needing to charge this thing, which is exactly how I want my wireless devices. 

I find the audio for the OXS Storm A2 to be just okay. It's not very bass-heavy, and the sound quality isn't as clear as some of the other headsets I have tried out. It does connect easily to my mobile, and the included dongle does allow for wireless connectivity to a PC or console if needed. 

The ANC on the OXS Storm A2 is just average, for me. It's not as great as a few pairs of earbuds that I have, which I always struggle with, as I feel things that go over my ears should be better at blocking out lots of sound. It does remove the sound of some background noise that is lower, and does its job for a gaming headset.

Listening to music on the OXS Storm A2

As for the microphone, I don't often use microphones when connecting a headset to my phone, but I again found this one to just be okay. The quality wasn't fantastic (my phone microphone did a better job), but I can see how this would be useful for gaming, when you just want to play and chat with your friends. 

The OXS Storm A2 is decent for the price. It works well and does all it needs to do. I am extremely impressed with the battery life. I do like the feel of the headset generally as well.
