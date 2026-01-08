Honor Magic8 Pro review - "A phone for pictures"

The Honor Magic8 Pro is the newest, most powerful phone they've released. It's got a lot of AI integration, providing a much deeper ability to assist in everyday actions, and more importantly to me, take a lot of truly stunning photos.
Let's take a step back to how the Honor Magic8 Pro feels. The phone itself is roughly as big as the iPhone that I have been previously using, though it's both thinner and thicker. The camera on the front of it sticks out quite a bit, in a massive circle; it's really, really quite big! This is due to a lot of the different features and lenses that are within this camera system, which I very much like. I do feel this phone is slightly top-heavy, due to the camera on it. The screen is crisp, the colours clear, and everything just feels good.
The battery life on the Honor Magic8 Pro feels good too, with the battery lasting all day, despite me playing games and taking pictures of everything. If you are into technical things, this phone has a 6270mAh Honor Silicon-carbon battery, which allows for both wired and wireless charging.
Honor has its own Honor AI, which can be accessed using a quick tap AI button and a Magic Sidebar. This allows your phone to understand what it's looking at, detect deepfakes, protect against face-swaps and voice cloning, and let you know if there is some sort of AI trying to deceive you. Having these sorts of protective features is really important in this day and age, especially with so many scams using AI to generate voice and video.
Several of the modes have an option, Ai enchancement mode, which can help with it. There are a few different filters that can be put in when it comes to taking pictures, including uploading your own watermark, which will appear on your images. The editing after you take a picture with the Honor Magic8 Pro is also quite detailed and fantastic, with plenty of presets. You can take your pictures and us Ai to change them too, to make a photo into a drawing, for example, which is fun to play around with.
I found the Honor Magic8 Pro to be a fantastic phone to tinker around with. The amount of control on changing and taking photographs is fantastic, though the phone did at first lighten my cat to be more orange than he is in real life, it's great to tinker and make those settings your own. Setting up the phone and transferring data, even from an iPhone, was easier than expected. Everything came through quickly and fully. I do find the shape of the phone to be a bit odd, but to accommodate such a big camera, it makes a lot of sense.