OneOdio Focus A1 Pro Headphones review - " An underwhelming headset"

Impressive Noise Cancelling mode

Connection drops randomly

Voice sounds muffled over calls

The Focus A1 Pro headphones arrive in a sturdy black cardboard box, and nestled snuggly within a moulded plastic insert are the headphones and USB charging cord. Also in the box is an instruction manual.

OneOdio's Focus A1 Pro headphones are lightweight and budget-friendly

The Focus A1 Pro headphones are a more budget-friendly alternative to the OneOdio Focus A6. Retailing at $34.99 (£39.99), these foldable headphones are designed for use on the go. The headphones come in all black and black and red with the OneOdio logo emblazoned on the outside of the ear pads.

Along the edge of the right ear pad is a row of buttons for volume control, powering on/pairing, and activating noise-cancelling mode. You’ll also spot a USB-C port for charging the device here. There is also a microphone built into the headphones themselves for making phone calls and communicating with teammates during online gaming sessions.

On first impression, these jet-black headphones look a tad flimsy. They’re certainly less firm than my Focus A6 headphones. However, made for casual use, the Focus A1 is also considerably lighter and less bulky than the Focus A6.

The Focus A1 Pro headphones feature impressive noise-cancelling

Upon placing them over my ears, I was immediately surprised by how hushed the world around me was. These headphones are a bit snug, so you may not want to use them for hours on end. However, for an hour or 2 of gaming or streaming, they’re more than adequate. The padded headband keeps your head feeling comfortable even during prolonged use.

The NC button lets you switch between Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. The noise-cancelling mode effectively blocks out most noise, allowing for deep immersion. While it doesn’t block out all noise, the ANC mode is much more effective than I would expect from such a budget-friendly device.

While it may not impress the average audiophile, the headphones produce clear audio. It’s not as crisp as you would expect from high-end headphones. Still, you don’t have to strain to hear clearly.

Gaming with the OneOdio Focus A1 Pro

When gaming on my Android device, I was able to hear sound effects and background music with clarity. Whether relaxing in My Leisure Time , partaking in gun duels in Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes , or battling infected in Metro 2055:Last Day Survival, it was easy to distinguish each background noise.

While making calls, I was able to hear the person on the other end clearly. However, my voice came through a bit muffled, likely due to the way the microphone is built into the headphones, making it farther from my mouth than it would be on an average headset.

To use the Focus A1 headphones wirelessly, you’ll need to pair them with your chosen device. Alternatively, if you prefer a wired connection, you can use the included cord. Overall, the OneOdio Focus A1 headset performed well. However, I did run into some issues with connectivity. Multiple times, the device disconnected from my phone despite still being paired and in use. This happened despite the device being charged.

OneOdio's Focus A1 Pro is unfortunately underwhelming

This isn’t such an issue when you’re just solo gaming or streaming. However, multiple times, I was mid-conversation with my Fallout 76 crew when the connection dropped, losing precious seconds of strategising against hordes of ghouls and super mutants.

OneOdio’s Focus A1 headphones are an okay option if you’re in need of budget-friendly headphones and don’t mind a few connectivity issues. The audio comes through fairly clearly, and the battery is long-lasting.

Unfortunately, the connectivity issues, though sporadic, bring this headset down a few pegs. You can bypass the issue by using a wired connection, but if you prefer to go wireless like me, you may have some issues. Furthermore, my voice sounded a bit muffled when making calls and chatting on Discord.