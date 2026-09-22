Gunnar Riot glasses review - "Simple yet stylish"

Slim rectangle design

Reduces eye strain

Affordable and functional

Gunnar is well known for their blue light gaming glasses. These types of glasses are designed to help reduce eye strain by reflecting UV light and blue light which comes from using screens. They've got tons of different styles, including ones based on video games; however, this pair - the Gunnar Riot lenses - are more office-ready and functional.

Perfect for those in the tech field, the Gunnar Riot glasses are longer, rectangular in frame. They come in a few different colours, Crystal Cobalt being my favourite as it's a sort of translucent blue. This pair also comes in a black called Onyx and in Espresso, which is a translucent brown. All three of these colours do work as office-ready!

There are a few different lens options for the Gunnar Riot glasses, primarily between the Amber and Clear tints. The Clear glasses reflect some harmful blue light, but leave the world looking clear without any sort of tint. On the other hand, the Amber colour has a bit of an orange tint to the world, but blocks out more light for those who game for longer.

As always, this pair of Gunnar glasses feels very sturdy, made of durable nylon with multi-barrel hinges. The lenses are coated in a double-sided, anti-reflective coating, which does make a difference when it comes to smudging. This pair of glasses also comes with a cloth pouch and a 12-month warranty.

The Gunnar Riot glasses are a good pair of high-quality glasses that can really make a difference when it comes to working with or gaming with screens in front of you. It's ideal for those looking for something to wear every day, at the office, and at home.