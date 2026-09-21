Gunnar Oakland glasses review - "Timeless look"

Sleek pair of office-appropriate glasses

Reduces eye strain

Unisex look

The Oakland pair of Gunnar gaming glasses is part of their Signature collection - these are tech glasses that people can wear to reduce eye strain and headaches, especially when spending time in front of screens during the day. They have a bunch of different styles of glasses, some as part of gaming IP collaborations and others that feel more tech-office based. The Oakland pair is more professional in style and quite timeless as well.

This pair of Gunnar glasses has a durable, nylon frame that feels like they wouldn't break easily or have a hard time lasting day-to-day use. They come in a few different colours, my favourite being the slightly purple Crystal Dusk, but there's also Onyx (which looks black) and Crystal (which is clear).

This pair of glasses comes with two lens tints: clear and amber. Clear blocks some UV and blue light, keeping the world clear to view, whereas the amber colour brings a slightly orange tint to the world, while blocking more of the various harmful lights. The lenses also have a dual-sided, anti-reflective lens coating, which does feel very high quality.

The Gunnar Oakland glasses have a fixed nose ridge and rounded lenses, which feel like they'd be suitable for a variety of different face shapes. The design itself is so classic and well-made, making for a good pair of glasses that feel genderless. Gunnar glasses come in a microfiber pouch with a 12-month warranty as well!