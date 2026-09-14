Menu
Gunnar Intercept glasses review - "Affordable, with many options"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
iOS + Android
  • Tons of different color frames
  • Lots of lens options
  • Help reduce eye strain

Gunnar is well known for their series of different glasses, all of which are designed to allow people to view screens for longer. This is ideal for gamers, especially when it comes to staring at your phone screen or PC screen while playing your favourite game. Many of their glasses are collaborations, but some feel more casual. The Gunnar Intercept is one such pair, at an affordable price and with a bunch of different options.

The Gunnar Intercept gaming glasses have six different colour options, from Onyx, which has four different lens choices, to Cobalt, with one, and Crystal Cobalt, which has two and is used in this review. These different options allow people to pick one that best fits their use or personality. I do like that there are some lighter colours that feel more vibrant, while also having some of the more plain colours that can blend into everyday life. 

Side view of the Gunner Intercept Glasses

The Gunnar Intercept glasses can come in all of the Gunnar lens options, depending on the colour you are after for your frames. These different lenses have tints on them, from clear to orange, which reflect various levels of Blue Light and UV light. There are some options that also allow for the type of lens that becomes sunglasses when you wear them in the sun! All of the lenses Gunnar uses are coated with an anti-reflective lens coating as well.

Gunnar Tera glasses review - "Designed to wear with headsets"
Though this pair of gaming glasses isn't one of the more flashy pairs, it does come with a cloth pouch to hold it in. The hinges themselves feel well-made, and they are quite comfortable to wear, especially in the noise area. It's a very well-made pair of glasses that can help reduce eye strain, so that you can game for longer.

Gunnar Intercept glasses review - "Affordable, with many options"

The Gunnar Intercept glasses feel like a fantastic, affordable pair of glasses for a gamer who is aware of their eye health!
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
X
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley