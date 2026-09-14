Gunnar Intercept glasses review - "Affordable, with many options"

Tons of different color frames

Lots of lens options

Help reduce eye strain

Gunnar is well known for their series of different glasses, all of which are designed to allow people to view screens for longer. This is ideal for gamers, especially when it comes to staring at your phone screen or PC screen while playing your favourite game. Many of their glasses are collaborations, but some feel more casual. The Gunnar Intercept is one such pair, at an affordable price and with a bunch of different options.

The Gunnar Intercept gaming glasses have six different colour options, from Onyx, which has four different lens choices, to Cobalt, with one, and Crystal Cobalt, which has two and is used in this review. These different options allow people to pick one that best fits their use or personality. I do like that there are some lighter colours that feel more vibrant, while also having some of the more plain colours that can blend into everyday life.

The Gunnar Intercept glasses can come in all of the Gunnar lens options, depending on the colour you are after for your frames. These different lenses have tints on them, from clear to orange, which reflect various levels of Blue Light and UV light. There are some options that also allow for the type of lens that becomes sunglasses when you wear them in the sun! All of the lenses Gunnar uses are coated with an anti-reflective lens coating as well.

Though this pair of gaming glasses isn't one of the more flashy pairs, it does come with a cloth pouch to hold it in. The hinges themselves feel well-made, and they are quite comfortable to wear, especially in the noise area. It's a very well-made pair of glasses that can help reduce eye strain, so that you can game for longer.