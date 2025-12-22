Krafted Couch charger review - "Great way to charge!"

Charger which can be placed on the side of your couch

Comes in a few fun colors

Great for wireless charging

I often find myself on my living room couch, hanging out and watching TV. I have a whole charging setup in my living room, which includes a cable behind the couch that I use to charge my mobile phone from. This cable often gets stuck in the couch or otherwise lost, which is a very silly problem to have, but I didn't realise there was actually a charger specifically to fix this! The Krafted Couch Charger is one that sort of flops over the side of the couch, so that you can use your armrest as a charging station.

Krafted Couch Charger comes in a few colours: Matcha, Latte and Deep Blue, which are all quite fun. The charger itself is on the bigger side, so it's good to have colour options. The charging station comes in two parts: an insert which can be used outside the topper, if you'd just like a pinpoint wireless charging stand, and the topper. The topper is made of a soft, bendable silicone. The back of this has a sturdy compartment that you sort of snap the charger in, then a bunch of little grips that you can place the wire behind, which feels very well thought out.

Then, the sillicon topper goes over the side of your couch! Our couch is on the thinner side, but you could easily put it over the pillows on the back or on the side - it just needs to be roughly the size of the circular charging bit in the middle. I do like the idea of not having to have a bunch of different cables to charge things on your couch, so having this one charging point that can take any phone is such a good idea.

My phone, within its case, could easily charge from the Krafted Couch Charger. It was simple to figure out where it needed to be placed, and it worked right after plugging it in. This seems like a fantastic idea for busy households that often find themselves looking to charge in the front rooms!