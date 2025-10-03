Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Cable Guy Phone Holder review - "Spooky and fun!"

Well painted

Lots of little details

Can hold your phone well

If you are a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you will instantly recognise Jack Skellington and Zero on this Cable Guy phone holder! This large stand has a perfectly crafted version of Jack Skellington, which can hold your phone and decorate your gaming space.

This is another one of the Cable Guys phone holders (which also holds controllers and the like), and it's actually the perfect size to have Jack's head peeking out over your phone. I like how long his fingers are and how well-painted this entire holder is. This specific set has a mix of hard plastic and softer plastic, like around Jack's jacket and the fence, which gives a good mix of textures.

They've got the proportions right by bending his legs and moving his hands up, along with a fantastic expression on Jack's face. It's just a well-thought-out Cable Guy that feels like a collector's item for those who like the movies! Zero, on the ground with the pumpkin on his nose, is such a lovely touch too, which really plays towards those who know the movie.

Cable Guys holders do not charge your devices, unfortunately, but they do make for a good statement piece where you can place your phone, earbuds, controllers, and what-have-yous down for safe use. They also do a really good job of bringing your interests into your gaming space, especially if you have a set-up that you like watching TV on.

Perfect for a boo basket this time of year or to tuck away for Christmas day itself, this charming Jack Skellington Cable Guys phone holder feels like a quality piece that fans would really enjoy in their household - and even more so as the holidays roll around!