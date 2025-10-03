Menu
Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Cable Guy Phone Holder review - "Spooky and fun!"
By Jupiter Hadley
  • Well painted
  • Lots of little details
  • Can hold your phone well

If you are a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you will instantly recognise Jack Skellington and Zero on this Cable Guy phone holder! This large stand has a perfectly crafted version of Jack Skellington, which can hold your phone and decorate your gaming space. 

This is another one of the Cable Guys phone holders (which also holds controllers and the like), and it's actually the perfect size to have Jack's head peeking out over your phone. I like how long his fingers are and how well-painted this entire holder is. This specific set has a mix of hard plastic and softer plastic, like around Jack's jacket and the fence, which gives a good mix of textures.

They've got the proportions right by bending his legs and moving his hands up, along with a fantastic expression on Jack's face. It's just a well-thought-out Cable Guy that feels like a collector's item for those who like the movies! Zero, on the ground with the pumpkin on his nose, is such a lovely touch too, which really plays towards those who know the movie.

Cable Guys holders do not charge your devices, unfortunately, but they do make for a good statement piece where you can place your phone, earbuds, controllers, and what-have-yous down for safe use. They also do a really good job of bringing your interests into your gaming space, especially if you have a set-up that you like watching TV on.

Perfect for a boo basket this time of year or to tuck away for Christmas day itself, this charming Jack Skellington Cable Guys phone holder feels like a quality piece that fans would really enjoy in their household - and even more so as the holidays roll around!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Cable Guy is a great size, made of high-quality material, and clearly a licensed product that is well worth buying for fans of the movie or general vibes.
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley