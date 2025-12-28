Trickshot Corncob Game review - "Lots of throwing!"

You do need a physical, corn thing!

Flip corn in the air

It's got an app

Big Potato Games are known for releasing a bunch of fun, party-centred tabletop games, though they have dabbled in puzzles and video games as well!

This time, they've combined a mobile app with a physical item to create something that feels super fun for a party! Their app is called Chicken vs Hotdog: Trickshot, which was the first of these types of games, but we used it with their Trickshot Corncob Game physical item, which is a giant ear of corn.

This corn has a silly face and, more importantly, a suction cup on the bottom. The goal is easy: score as many points as possible! After downloading, you and your friends need to enter your names and how long you want each round to go. We set ours to 60 seconds, which felt just right, as more time would feel boring to watch and quicker wouldn't allow people to rack up points.

It is worth noting that you can set the time for individual players, so if you are playing with people who are really good at it, you can give them less time to balance it out.

As for the mechanics, on the screen, there is an action that you need to do with the Trickshot Corncob. This could be flipping the corn with your eyes shut, doing a single flip, spinning twice and doing a flip, etc. There are tons of different moves!

If you feel the move is far too difficult, you can hit skip. Different moves have different points, and getting a move and hitting Success then gives you those points. At the end of all of the players' turns, there is a leaderboard to show who has won. Someone will need to watch the phone, as with ours, the screen would darken, then close - which closed the entire app.

It's that easy, really! Trickshot Corncob is a fantastic little party game, and the corncob doesn't take up too much space. We've not played with the chicken or hotdog game parts, but we can see how those different designs would bring their own challenges. We did have a fantastic time playing, cheering each other on, and watching each other land trick shots.