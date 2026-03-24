Gunnar Tindra glasses review - "A more feminine look"

Gunnar have released reading glasses

The Tindra is quite feminine

Very durable and long-lasting

Gunnar is known for their fantastic gaming glasses, which focus on allowing gamers to use screens for longer without the harsh side effects of looking at a bright screen all day. They've got lots of masculine looks, but their Kista Collection is aimed at more feminine and delicate pairs of glasses.

The Gunnar Tindra is the latest addition to this collection, which was inspired by the Nordic technology hubs. This pair of glasses is slim yet full-rimmed, semi-translucent glasses that feel like they can be worn every day! This pair of glasses comes in two colours; Rose Latte, which is a light pink colour, and Smoky Quartz, which is more of a light blue that looks slightly grey.

The Gunnar Tindra is a reader pair of glasses, which means they are also designed for those who need reading glasses to read text. They are available in reader strengths from +1.00 to +2.50, with your own choice of lenses. The Clear lens is more suitable for those who do not want any sort of colour filter on the world, whereas the Amber tint gives the world an orange glow, but blocks out tons of blue light. Blue light from screens is known to increase eye strain and cause headaches, so it's good to have options to prevent this.

Despite being on the slim side, this pair of glasses is quite durable, with multi-barrel hinges and being made of premium engineered polymer. The glasses do have a further 12-month warranty. They come with a microfiber pouch to keep them clean during transit, and the lenses are coated with a smudge-resistant, anti-reflective coating. I do think that the Gunnar Tindra looks quite simple, but at the same time, sleek. These glasses would fit into everyday collections seamlessly.