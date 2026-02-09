Gunnar Barton glasses review - "Large Lenses for a Bold Look"

Inspired by California's tech hub

Larger, statement glasses

Two different lens tints

Gunnar has a bunch of different glasses, from those inspired by gaming franchises to those made for the office. They even have an entire line inspired by California's tech hub, in their Trace Collection. The Gunnar Barton is one within this tech hub collection, which feels perfect for those who are in the office or who don't want something overly gamer-looking.

The Gunnar Barton glasses are on the larger side, great for those looking for a pair of glasses that really stand out. It comes in either a sleek, black colour or in a wood-grain effect that has tones of brown in it. The brown pair is quite interesting, with the flecks of colour throughout, but isn't made of wood and instead is made of premium acetate, which is more scratch-resistant than plastic.

The bridge of the glasses, along with the sides of the frame, has this metal detail that feels really high-quality. It makes more of a feature out of the bridge of your glasses. The Gunnar Barton has two different lens tints, like most of the Gunnar collection. One is Amber, which gives the world an orange tint but blocks out the majority of the harmful blue light that comes from screens.

The other pair of lenses is a bit of a lesser tint, the clear lens, so that the world doesn't have an orange tint to it, but it still blocks out quite a bit of the harmful light. Both types of lenses are known to help reduce eye strain, which can combat headaches, and allow you to game for longer!

I quite like how big and bold this pair of Gunnar glasses is. They are sleek enough to feel like everyday glasses, with the added benefit of helping with eye strain. It's clear that the Trace Collection is for those with bigger faces and heads, though, as they can be a bit overpowering on the face!