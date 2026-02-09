Menu
Gunnar Barton glasses review - "Large Lenses for a Bold Look"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
  • Inspired by California's tech hub
  • Larger, statement glasses
  • Two different lens tints

Gunnar has a bunch of different glasses, from those inspired by gaming franchises to those made for the office. They even have an entire line inspired by California's tech hub, in their Trace Collection. The Gunnar Barton is one within this tech hub collection, which feels perfect for those who are in the office or who don't want something overly gamer-looking. 

The Gunnar Barton glasses are on the larger side, great for those looking for a pair of glasses that really stand out. It comes in either a sleek, black colour or in a wood-grain effect that has tones of brown in it. The brown pair is quite interesting, with the flecks of colour throughout, but isn't made of wood and instead is made of premium acetate, which is more scratch-resistant than plastic. 

Gunnar Barton glasses standing up on a desk

The bridge of the glasses, along with the sides of the frame, has this metal detail that feels really high-quality. It makes more of a feature out of the bridge of your glasses. The Gunnar Barton has two different lens tints, like most of the Gunnar collection. One is Amber, which gives the world an orange tint but blocks out the majority of the harmful blue light that comes from screens.

Gunnar Davis Glasses review - "Professional in a wood-grain look"
The other pair of lenses is a bit of a lesser tint, the clear lens, so that the world doesn't have an orange tint to it, but it still blocks out quite a bit of the harmful light. Both types of lenses are known to help reduce eye strain, which can combat headaches, and allow you to game for longer! 

Gunnar Barton glasses with accessories

I quite like how big and bold this pair of Gunnar glasses is. They are sleek enough to feel like everyday glasses, with the added benefit of helping with eye strain. It's clear that the Trace Collection is for those with bigger faces and heads, though, as they can be a bit overpowering on the face!

Gunnar Barton glasses review - "Large Lenses for a Bold Look"

The Gunnar Barton glasses are on the bigger side, inspired by California's tech hub, to help combat eye strain.
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
Twitter
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley