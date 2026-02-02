Gunnar Davis Glasses review - "Professional in a wood-grain look"

They look like real wood!

Gunnar is known for their stylish and well-made gaming glasses, and has come out with another pair! The Gunnar Davis glasses are inspired by California tech hubs, adding to their Trace Collection. These frames are round, very modern-looking, but at the same time, their lenses have the ability to protect against eye strain.

These glasses come in a sleek black case, with a metal detail on the front and down part of the side or in maple with the same metal effect. The maple colour almost looks like wood grain, with a lot of detail within the glass itself. I love the different colours and shades - the wood effect just feels sophisticated, bringing a new height to these types of glasses.

The lenses themselves are where the improvement with gaming comes in. Gunnar has two different lenses: clear and amber. The clear lenses are fantastic for those who need to see pure colour while using their screened devices, as they do not have much tint on them, but still block out a significant amount of blue light. For those who are on screens even more, the amber tint lense is optimal, as it blocks out far more of the light, but does have an orange-y tint to it. This is our preferred tint when it comes to Gunnar.

The Gunnar Davis glasses come with a thick, very durable case that is slightly rectangular, along with a protective pouch and microfiber cloth. All of their glasses also come with a 12-month warranty, in case something were to happen to them. They are made of very high-quality materials, so we have not had any issues, and they have a smudge-resistant coating on the lenses as well.

These glasses do feel like they'd go well in an office or when out and about, without being overly gaming-feeling or similar.