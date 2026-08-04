Redmagic Astra 2 review - "The new king of compact gaming tablets"

Redmagic Astra 2 gaming tablet specs

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage Screen Size: 9.06 inch, 90.1% screen-to-body ratio

9.06 inch, 90.1% screen-to-body ratio Screen Refresh Rate: 185Hz, 2.4K resolution, 300Hz global touch sampling rate, and up to 2,000Hz instantaneous touch response

185Hz, 2.4K resolution, 300Hz global touch sampling rate, and up to 2,000Hz instantaneous touch response Battery: 8,300 mAh battery with fast charging

8,300 mAh battery with fast charging Cooling System : AquaCore Cooling System 2.0, Liquid Metal 3.0

: AquaCore Cooling System 2.0, Liquid Metal 3.0 Hardware: USB-C port, fingerprint unlocking, face unlocking, customizable Magic Key

USB-C port, fingerprint unlocking, face unlocking, customizable Magic Key Software: Redmagic OS 11.5, based on Android 16

Redmagic OS 11.5, based on Android 16 Camera & Audio: Front Camera 9MP, Rear Camera 13MP, DTS:X Ultra 3D stereo, immersive audio

Redmagic 's original Astra tablet already made a strong impression in terms of compact Android gaming tablets, but the Astra 2 takes that to the next level. It's safe to say I've found a new favourite. Today I'll tell you all about my experience using the Redmagic Astra 2 gaming tablet, and if you know from my past reviews of Redmagic products, I believe it sets a tone: everything keeps getting better and better.

These are exactly the kind of upgrades you’d hope for: a faster 185Hz OLED display, a newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a slightly larger battery.

Basically, it keeps the same pocket-friendly 9.06-inch size (so the core appeal is still about delivering high-end gaming performance without the bulk of a full-size slate), but it somehow feels so much smoother than before.

I would argue that if the first Astra was the proof of concept, this is the version that feels more complete. Compared with the Astra 1, the new model is just a touch lighter (363g compared to 370g). Oh, and it also boasts a sapphire glass rear cover, while the Astra 1 uses a glass rear cover. So, the newer model has slightly more premium materials (which is why it feels premium too; I guess that makes sense).

The display is the same, but better

To tell you the truth, I was so happy with the Astra 1 that I wasn't thinking of switching to anything else. When I was given the opportunity to try the Astra 2, I didn't know what to expect. I mean, the Astra 1 is already so good. And yet, as soon as you start your first game, the 185Hz refresh rate of the new Astra is something you notice immediately. The animation is even smoother than before.

You definitely want to upgrade if possible, because this feels somehow 10x better.

Performance with more headroom

Beyond that, however, perhaps the biggest difference is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Needless to say, for every game I tried, I simply cranked everything up to ultra-high settings, and the tablet had no issues with performance (though that was to be expected) or with temperatures.

This device, just like its predecessor, is purely a tablet for gamers who want to have the best possible experience playing all games at maximum settings.

The usual Redmagic gaming features don't disappoint

For those familiar with Redmagic's mobile phones or tablets, the red switch is naturally there to allow the user to step up their game to a whole new level.

There's everything from macros and behavioural learning to a plugin library that enables an insanely customisable experience on a multi-square subscreen, which allows connection with other Redmagic devices and much more that I can't get into in depth here. All you need to know is that once you switch to this, you'll want to pair it with a phone too, just to enjoy in tandem on all of your devices.

Battery and endurance

So, as far as the battery is concerned, it's slightly larger than that of the Redmagic Astra (up from 8,200mAh to 8,300mAh). Obviously, this doesn't translate to any insane difference in battery life, though that depends on usage and settings. Charging is super fast at 75W, so I had no issues whatsoever with the battery giving up on me.

In fact, this has never been an issue on any of the devices I've tested, which says a lot, considering I play a ton of games on a daily basis, and wherever I go, I usually have to carry a powerbank with me.

Cameras and extras

The verdict: a must-have for mobile gamers

The cameras are what you would expect from a gaming tablet (13MP rear and 9MP front camera); they definitely won't be winning any awards, but they are perfectly fine for calls and basic photos or videos. Obviously, nobody is going to buy a Redmagic Astra 2 for its cameras.Τo wrap things up here, the Astra was by far my favourite gaming tablet. The Astra 2 is even better, so I don't know what else I need to say! Maybe I'm biased, but the numbers don't lie.