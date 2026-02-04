Fallout Brotherhood of Steel glasses review - "Fantastic for TV show fans!"

Gunnar has teamed up with Fallout once again to create a new pair of gamer glasses. This pair is more inspired by the Fallout TV show, instead of by the game directly, like the last pair. These glasses aim to allow you to step into the ranks of the Brotherhood, with a pair of glasses that mimic the icionic armor!

The Gunnar Fallout Brotherhood of Steel is a gritty, metal-looking pair of glasses that is just scruffed up enough to give it character - and I do not mean this in a bad way! The metal looks slightly worn, as if these glasses have been through battles. They aren't actually textured to the touch, but the look of the texture adds a lot to the rough and ready feel.

The glasses frames are in that aviator-style, rounded, which looks good on a variety of different face shapes. Like all of the glasses that Gunnar produces, there are a few different lens tints for this pair of glasses. They have a range that starts at blocking just some of the blue light that you will see from your devices, to blocking the majority, if you are fine with a bit of tint. This allows you to game more, using your mobile phone, without having eye strain or headaches that often come with too much time spent on the PC.

The Fallout Brotherhood of Steel glasses come with a metal case that says Area 51 on the backside of it and a red logo on the inside. The glasses come in a collective pouch and with a microfiber cloth that features one of the characters from the show, too. It's all very good quality and feels like something perfect for fans of the show who enjoy collecting!

This pair of glasses does feel extremely high quality and like a fantastic collaboration between the series and Gunnar.