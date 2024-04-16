Hamster Inn lets you run a hotel with chubby hamsters, out now on iOS and Android

Set those happy hamsters to work

Collect cute hamster staff

Serve adorable animal guests

Decorate and expand your inn

In case you missed it, HyperBeard has officially launched Hamster Inn, the aptly named hotel management sim where you play as an adorable hamster struggling to make your establishment thrive. Filled to the brim with cute aesthetics and all the chonky hamsters you can ever hope for, the sim offers a cosy experience as you aim to please equally chonky animal guests with 5-star service.

In Hamster Inn, you can look forward to upgrading your hotel and expanding your operations, all while decorating it to suit your tastes best. You'll not only serve animal businessmen (business-animals?) but also wide-eyed sailor frogs and harried Mama Ducks. You'll need to cater your services to keep them happy, then earn your reputation points to attract more guests to your hotel.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're looking to hone your management skills even further, why not take a look at our list of the best tycoon games on Android to get your fill?

Hamster Inn is available on iOS and Android!https://t.co/daG0btC7lq pic.twitter.com/lJKenCMAxn — HyperBeard (@HyperBeard) April 12, 2024

Of course, you'll also be able to collect different kinds of hamster staff, whether you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen with your hamster chef or just trying to keep things afloat as Hamsterin (he's even got a reservation promo called "Please-visit-Im-desperate" - the poor little thing).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Hamster Inn on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.