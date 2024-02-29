Hades challenges you to escape the Underworld over and over again, now on soft launch on iOS in the Philippines

Hades is a critically acclaimed roguelike now on mobile thanks to Netflix

The game has been soft-launched on iOS in the Philippines

The mobile port features customisable controls and controller support

Supergiant Games has officially soft-launched Hades on iOS in the Philippines, which means I can say goodbye to my free time from this day forward. When Netflix announced that it will be bringing this critically acclaimed roguelike RPG to mobile, fans of the franchise were overjoyed - and rightly so, as the game features action-packed combat, gorgeous visuals, and highly addictive gameplay. Now, the title has finally been soft-launched in the Philippines, so fans in the region can slash their way through the dangerous Underworld to escape the titular god.

In Hades, you play as Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld, on a quest to leave your realm because of serious daddy issues. While there are dangers lurking around every corner of hell, thankfully, you can enlist the help of a colourful cast of characters and the Greek gods themselves to lend you a hand or two. Typical of the genre, you'll run, fight, die and repeat, but the boons from the Olympians will help you come back stronger with each new run.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of the best roguelikes on iOS to get your fill?

The mobile version of the game features touch controls you can fully customise for ease of use, with controller support if you're not a fan of the touchscreen.

At the moment, Hades has only been soft-launched on iOS in the Philippines, but players in the rest of the world likely won't have to wait too long until the game is officially released globally. For now, you can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

