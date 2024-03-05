Hades has announced its official global launch date on iOS courtesy of Netflix

Play as Zagreus and escape the depths of hell over and over again

Experience the critically acclaimed game with a revamped interface

The roguelike offers controller support as well

Netflix has announced that Hades, the critically acclaimed indie title that took the world by storm when it first launched in 2020, is finally coming to mobile courtesy of the streaming service. Developed by Supergiant Games, the action-packed roguelike will launch on Netflix this March 19th, and all you need to do is subscribe to the streaming service to get your hands on this gem for free.

If you're eager to get first dibs on the game as soon as it's released, you can now pre-register for Hades on iOS. This gorgeous dungeon-crawler also features stunning visuals, intricate character art, stellar voice acting, and a memorable cast of characters inspired by Greek mythology. You'll play as Zagreus on the run from his father, and while you're trying to escape the depths of Hell itself, you'll encounter a whole bunch of enemies that'll stop at nothing to keep you from reaching the surface.

You'll also have a few gods and goddesses by your side, of course, and as you run into them across randomly generated levels, you'll get to know more of the overarching narrative as well. With the mobile version, you can expect 60 FPS performance as well as a revamped menu, along with an interface that's customisable to make touchscreen controls more convenient. You can also take advantage of cloud saves and offline play, and aim for achievements for the ultimate bragging rights.

Hades is actually already on soft launch in the Philippines at the moment, and it features controller support as well.

