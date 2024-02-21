Gunstars is an upcoming blockchain-based multiplayer shooter that's now open for pre-registration

Gunstars pre-registration is now open

The game features blockchain technology using Solana

Sign up to score an exclusive skin

In case you missed it, Monomyto Game Studio has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Gunstars, letting players get first dibs on the upcoming multiplayer shooter as soon as it's out. Signing up will reward you with an exclusive skin once the game is launched officially, so you can enjoy the made-for-mobile game either as a lone wolf or with your online buddies across thrilling battle arenas.

In Gunstars, you can look forward to creating the best strategies to survive epic matches with up to 24 players. The Rush Mode, for instance, offers a 3x3 squad battle experience while the Deathmatch tasks you with taking out as many enemies as you can to nab that high score.

The third-person shooter also offers fast-paced combat that will reward you with cool collectibles, and you can even trade with the community to boost your collection. The title features blockchain technology using Solana as well, and a secure marketplace where you can make your trades. Plus, if you're looking to nab one-of-a-kind outfits, you can check out the season pass to score season-exclusive goodies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the upcoming game, you can do so by pre-registering for Gunstars on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.