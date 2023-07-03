Essential tips and tricks for players that just started playing Arena Breakout. These tips will turn you into an unstoppable shooting machine.

As promised, we are back with another Arena Breakout guide. In this Arena Breakout guide for beginners, we will cover everything you need to know about the game to progress quickly alongside sharing some essential tips and tricks with you.

Developed and published by Level Infinite, Arena Breakout is one of the most authentic FPS games I have played. While the basics are the same as any other mobile shooter, the concept differs.

Unlike other shooters, you don't have to eliminate the other team or be the last man standing to win. Instead, you have to carry your supplies into the battlefield, take down enemies, collect valuables and successfully evacuate so that you can sell the loot for Koen.

Now that you have a good idea of the game let’s jump into our Arena Breakout guide for beginners.